Orser Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,607,000 after buying an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,536,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

XHS stock opened at $101.60 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $116.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.