Orser Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $273.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $255.23 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

