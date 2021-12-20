Orser Capital Management LLC Buys 10,530 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

