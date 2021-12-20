Orser Capital Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $205.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.54 and a 200-day moving average of $221.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

