Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) dropped 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 11,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,059,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,935 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,462,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,267,000 after buying an additional 240,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 3,861,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 83.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,122,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

