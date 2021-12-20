Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLCF opened at $92.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00. Oracle Co. Japan has a one year low of $87.69 and a one year high of $92.00.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

