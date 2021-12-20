Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLCF opened at $92.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00. Oracle Co. Japan has a one year low of $87.69 and a one year high of $92.00.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Oracle Co. Japan

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

