Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Up 23.0% in November

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of OLMA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $9.48. 14,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,138. The stock has a market cap of $381.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $54.88.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $32,625.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,987 shares of company stock worth $731,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

