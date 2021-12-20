Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.50 Million

Analysts predict that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will report sales of $673.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $674.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Offerpad.

Get Offerpad alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPAD shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Offerpad stock traded down 0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,933. Offerpad has a 52-week low of 6.27 and a 52-week high of 20.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.70.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth $3,096,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.