Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 4% Higher

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.45. 164,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 45,527,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 911,759 shares of company stock worth $9,645,732. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

