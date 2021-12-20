O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 235,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in O2Micro International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,349,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in O2Micro International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 708,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in O2Micro International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in O2Micro International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OIIM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $132.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.77. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

