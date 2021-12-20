NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in November

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 420,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NWSZF opened at $0.90 on Monday. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.
NWS Company Profile
