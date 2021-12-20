NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in November

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 420,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWSZF opened at $0.90 on Monday. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

