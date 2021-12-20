Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 75.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 414.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NID traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.