Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the third quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter worth $237,000.

JCE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.93. 839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,488. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

