Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVO. Danske downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $107.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

