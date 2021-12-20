Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $217.32

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $217.32, but opened at $237.70. Novavax shares last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 100,871 shares.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $198.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $488,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,725 shares of company stock valued at $43,791,958. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 155.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.