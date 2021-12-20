NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.13). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 59,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,744. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NOV by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 826,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 672,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 553,708 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.