NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

