Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $377.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

