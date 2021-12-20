North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Update

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 189,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

NOA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOA remained flat at $$13.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,865. The company has a market cap of $418.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

