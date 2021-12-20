Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Cut by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 227.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $284.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.55. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.