Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 111.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $592,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $588.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $571.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $363.00 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

