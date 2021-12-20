Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of AutoZone worth $1,854,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,996.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,852.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,667.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,065.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $35,192,730 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

