Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $803,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

NYSE ABBV opened at $129.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $133.28. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.