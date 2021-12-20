Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 4,035,932 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1,412.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.47% of Global Payments worth $692,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 816,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,271,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 823.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 481,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,208,000 after buying an additional 428,927 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.