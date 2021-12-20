Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,160,816 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 5.73% of Owens Corning worth $525,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $87.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

