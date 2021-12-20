Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 12,109,178 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,045,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 67,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.96 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

