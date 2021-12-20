Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Up 17.0% in November

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NROM traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Noble Roman’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

