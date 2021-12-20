NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Update

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NIKE stock opened at $161.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.00. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

