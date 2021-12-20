NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

NYSE:NKE opened at $159.65 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.