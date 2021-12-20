Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys C$20,000.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,050.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,100.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 35,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,150.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 82,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,750.00.

NHK traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.76. 53,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a market cap of C$65.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

