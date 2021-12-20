Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 252,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.86. 79,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

