Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 9,660 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 51.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 116.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 38.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 40.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

