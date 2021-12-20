Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 79.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,049. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

