NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,308 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $85.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

