NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.08. 397,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,311 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

