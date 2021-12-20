Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.34. 97,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

