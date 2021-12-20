NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stake Decreased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 6.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NewMarket by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 9.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $343.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $432.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.