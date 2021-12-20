New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 301 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Meredith worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meredith by 9,024.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,735,000 after buying an additional 2,680,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meredith by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,093,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,946,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meredith by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after buying an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meredith by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Meredith by 1,036.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 237,008 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

