New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of ONE Gas worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,602,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 673.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $75.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.18.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

