New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 826,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,417 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

