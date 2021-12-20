New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.25% of Hope Bancorp worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOPE. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.