New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,531 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

CCMP stock opened at $187.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.52.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

