New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,695 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,254,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,738,000 after acquiring an additional 48,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

