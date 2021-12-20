Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Nevro were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,272,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

