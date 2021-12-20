Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $586.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

