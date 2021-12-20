NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) President Sells $1,219,820.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

