NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $34.11 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

