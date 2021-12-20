Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUBO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

FUBO stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.03.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,271,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

