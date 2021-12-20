Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) will announce sales of $7.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $23.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $47.66 million to $51.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTS stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,024. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

