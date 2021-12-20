National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $49.00 Average PT from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NATI traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $41.66. 436,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

